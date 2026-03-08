BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The CIA's Shadow Empire Crumbles – Trump, Putin, and Xi Unite to End the Forever Wars
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
184 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers delivers a stunning geopolitical revelation: Iran was never an independent enemy. It was a puppet government of the CIA shadow state—just like North Korea, Afghanistan, Syria, and Venezuela. And Trump has systematically cut off every string.


For decades, the CIA ran the world's largest drug trafficking network. It created terrorist groups to justify forever wars, laundering trillions in taxpayer money to fund its own enemies. Rogue dictators were installed. Proxy armies were funded. And the American people paid for it all.


Now the tide has turned.


Trump, Putin, and Xi—working in tandem—have dismantled the globalist control grid. Trump's role was clear: cut off funding. Neutralize the proxies. Remove the CIA's puppet regimes. He has done exactly that. Iran's leadership is the last holdout, and it is falling.


Peace is coming to the world—not through wishful thinking, but through coordinated action between the world's most powerful leaders. The era of forever wars is ending. The era of stolen trillions laundered through conflict is closing.


The CIA was the creator of all the terrorist groups around the world. Now their puppets are being removed—one by one.

Keywords
irantrumpxiputinjohn michael chambersdrug traffickingterrorist groupsforever warscia puppetglobalist grid
