⚠️ FENTANYL - A NATIONAL EMERGENCY - The Tucker Roe Story

And Yeshua said, “'The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.'

I know I say it quite a bit, but I feel it is necessary to remind brethren that evil ABSOLUTELY exists. Yeshua told us the objectives the enemies whole purpose and life’s work would be for. No matter how comfortable or safe we may feel in this world, at any moment your future can be stolen and your life can be destroyed by addiction, or anything else- with a quickness! Addiction discriminates against NO ONE. I have been learning about fentanyl and have watched several of the mini-docs Texas Pictures Documentaries has published, but this one hit different.





I myself have struggled over the years with alcoholism. It took me years but I was finally able to stop for good. I am proud to say I have been sober from alcohol for 479 days and counting. I too have purchased drugs from the streets and could have been hurt. Yah spared me, but I can’t help but find this story heartbreaking and relatable.





This 19 y/o purchased pills online because he felt like the stressed of this world were too much. This young man was lied to and did not intend to purchase the fentanyl. This young man was poisoned and then unwillingly hooked onto this drug. He went back a second and then a third and final time, KNOWING that the drugs from that dealer had already almost killed him. But he could not resist. I can’t even imagine how alone and lost this young man felt. The fentanyl addiction is too strong for some grown adults to fight off, let alone a teenager. My heart goes out to his family ❤️





The reason this drug is getting in is because the border is in shambles, ON PURPOSE, because the goal is total destruction of America and then the world. All I see is stealing, killing, and destroying happing around us. The Great Hope Yeshua Hamashiach’s 2nd coming is right around the corner! Get your life right, do not delay.





Video sources:





FENTANYL POISONING: Tucker Roe's Story - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgZmxF6Thq0





