11/16/2022 -- RADAR pulses from Iceland -- documentation of event today -- DUTCHSINSE

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Short video, no words. Just caught this live while looking at RADAR for the USA . Worth documenting just for future use if needed. Figure some of my viewers would want to see this....
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos