"Green" Tech Tyranny: "Smart" Thermostats Taken Over In Colorado

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 7, 2022
Another form of tech tyranny was recently on display in Colorado, as 22,000 households lost control of their "smart" thermostats to their power company. The ability to change the temperature in your own house was taken away! Corporatism, driven by an authoritarian "green" ideology, continues to do damage to our liberties.