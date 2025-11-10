What about Ghosts? Why do apps and platforms keep getting worse?

Resources Referenced in this video:





Can my Tesla detect ghosts?

https://insideevs.com/news/776769/tesla-ghost-detector/





Blurry Creatures podcasts

https://blurrycreatures.com/pages/listen





Why every website you used to love is getting worse

https://tech.yahoo.com/social-media/articles/why-every-website-used-love-110000521.html





President Ruto of Kenya vaccinated 22 million cattle and 50 million sheep at the behest of Bill Gates.

https://x.com/VictorFromDE/status/1980820922857640198





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/GhostsDownwardTrend.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com