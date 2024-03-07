Create New Account
SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THIS UNCLEAN SPIRIT INFILTRATES INTO CHURCHES
Bible Study Book of Revelation
Published Yesterday

Very important to understand this Jezebel Spirit that has infiltrated a lot of the people in the churches... These people will be used by the Antichrist to go after the True Followers of Jesus

John 16:2

They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service

jezebel antichrist spirit

