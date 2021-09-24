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It's Official, The Australian Government Have Declared Civil War On Its Own Citizens
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350 views • September 24, 2021
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Why are troops covertly being deployed in Sydney's CBD on standby in Luxury Hotel rooms?
Is the government preparing to invade its own city? Who are the troops supposed to be fighting? Protesters? Construction workers? Nurses? Why are tax payers paying for $600/night hotel rooms for ADF troops? Why can't they stay at Holsworthy in a military barracks? We demand answers!
Why are troops covertly being deployed in Sydney's CBD on standby in Luxury Hotel rooms?
Is the government preparing to invade its own city? Who are the troops supposed to be fighting? Protesters? Construction workers? Nurses? Why are tax payers paying for $600/night hotel rooms for ADF troops? Why can't they stay at Holsworthy in a military barracks? We demand answers!
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