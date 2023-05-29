Jimmy Dore: “We Were Lied To About the COVID Death Rate!”

(May 27, 2023) COVID red pilled Jimmy Dore cites a new study by Dr. John Ioannidis who discovered COVID’s infection fatality rate (IFR) in 2020 was only 0.095% for those under age 70.
Article - "New Study from Ioannidis: Covid’s IFR in 2020 Was Less Than 0.1% for Those Under 70, Even Lower Than Previously Believed" by Michael P. Senger: https://www.michaelpsenger.com/p/new-study-from-ioannidis-covids-ifr
The Jimmy Dore Show: https://jimmydore.com/
Video source: https://rumble.com/v2qalp4-we-were-lied-to-about-covid-death-rate.html
