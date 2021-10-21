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PSA - The Semantics of White Supremacy
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36 views • October 21, 2021
Thumbnail: Cover of Human Accomplishment (2003) by self-declared libertarian Charles Murray
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Release date: September 18, 2021
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Fair Use Notice: Regarding images used on my channel, I give credit to the sources whenever possible. My channels are not monetized. No copyright infringement is intended.
We will soon be posting links to other platforms outside YT where my content can be found.
Explore the Modern Mystery School: https://nemeta.org/
Subscribe free to the nine Episodes of the Fallen Goddess Scenario: https://sophianicmyth.org/
Order 'Not in His Image' by John Lamb Lash from publisher:
https://www.chelseagreen.com/writer/john-lamb-lash/
Release date: September 18, 2021
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/164502136X
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