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Pandemie, restricții, alegeri cu Peter Costea și Horatio Mihet
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2 views • November 15, 2020
Pandemie, restricții, alegeri. O discuție privind România și Statele Unite din perspectivă democrației și a statului de drept.
Invitatul lui Peter Costea este avocatul 𝙃𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤 𝙈𝙞𝙝𝙚𝙩, specialist în litigii constituționale în Statele Unite.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
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#AliantaRenastereaNationala #ARN #SUA #Alegeri
Invitatul lui Peter Costea este avocatul 𝙃𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤 𝙈𝙞𝙝𝙚𝙩, specialist în litigii constituționale în Statele Unite.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARNromania
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/arnromania
#AliantaRenastereaNationala #ARN #SUA #Alegeri
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