Trump's Triumphs #56: If The 2020 Election Was Not Certified The Prince-Of-The-Air Would Still Rule!

As bad as things are in the U.S.A. with stolen elections and fake viruses like Covid-19, rest assured that God is in charge and the path we are on is the most merciful and necessary for God's plan of salvation and His remnant...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.