Patrick Byrne "Why We Fight" Full Speech April 16, 2021

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Why We Fight
April 16, 2021: Patrick Byrne Full Speech at Clay Clark's Health & Freedom Conference in Tulsa, OK "Why We Fight" Political Philosophy
Patrick Byrne earned a Certificate from Beijing Normal University, a BA from Dartmouth, an M Phil. from Cambridge (as a Marshall Scholar), and a PhD from Stanford. Twenty years later, Byrne was named National Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young. Those 20 years were ones of toil, sweat, David vs. Goliath matches, breakthroughs, and (occasionally) victories. In 2004 Byrne and the oligarchy got cross-wise, and he has been hunting the oligarchy ever since. Byrne believes that it has two wings, Wall Street and the Deep State, and that he has them surrounded.
The Deep Rig: How Election Fraud Cost Donald J. Trump the White House, By a Man Who did not Vote for Him (or what to send friends who ask, "Why do you doubt the integrity of Election 2020") by Patrick M. Byrne
Buy The Deep Rig book at https://shop.aer.io/DeepCapture/p/The_Deep_RigHow_Election_Fraud_Cost_Donald_J_Trump/9780578861838-11241
https://kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-deep-rig-how-election-fraud-cost-donald-j-trump-the-white-house-by-a-man-who-did-not-vote-for-him
Deep Capture - https://www.deepcapture.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/PatrickMByrne