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Patrick Byrne "Why We Fight" Full Speech April 16, 2021
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135 views • April 20, 2021
04/16/2021 Patrick Byrne Speech Health and Freedom Conference Tulsa OK
Why We Fight
April 16, 2021: Patrick Byrne Full Speech at Clay Clark's Health & Freedom Conference in Tulsa, OK "Why We Fight" Political Philosophy

Patrick Byrne earned a Certificate from Beijing Normal University, a BA from Dartmouth, an M Phil. from Cambridge (as a Marshall Scholar), and a PhD from Stanford. Twenty years later, Byrne was named National Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young. Those 20 years were ones of toil, sweat, David vs. Goliath matches, breakthroughs, and (occasionally) victories. In 2004 Byrne and the oligarchy got cross-wise, and he has been hunting the oligarchy ever since. Byrne believes that it has two wings, Wall Street and the Deep State, and that he has them surrounded.

The Deep Rig: How Election Fraud Cost Donald J. Trump the White House, By a Man Who did not Vote for Him (or what to send friends who ask, "Why do you doubt the integrity of Election 2020") by Patrick M. Byrne

Buy The Deep Rig book at https://shop.aer.io/DeepCapture/p/The_Deep_RigHow_Election_Fraud_Cost_Donald_J_Trump/9780578861838-11241

https://kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-deep-rig-how-election-fraud-cost-donald-j-trump-the-white-house-by-a-man-who-did-not-vote-for-him

Deep Capture - https://www.deepcapture.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/PatrickMByrne
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april 16patrick byrnehealth and freedom conference
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