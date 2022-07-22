BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PMAs - Private Membership Associations to Allow for Individualized Medical Care
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
46 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
245 views • July 22, 2022

Dan Wheeler - Founder, Physicians & Patients Reclaiming Medicine (PPRM)

Reclaimingmed.com


Effective healthcare will require a new healthcare system in the face of today’s epidemic of chronic disease


Physicians and patients are currently being threatened, censored, and controlled by Big Medicine – which has captured the doctors, industry, and our politicians.  All of this, of course, disrupts the doctor-patient relationship and harms patients.  It’s time to repeal the mandates, censorship, and “standards-of-care,” and implement PMAs to ensure higher quality care and spur innovation.   PMSs have recently been recognized as the best legal structure to accomplish this.


A group of physicians, attorneys, and patients, including the attorney Mr. Wheeler, formed a PMA for patients and physicians to team up with attorneys to defend physicians practicing real medicine from the encroachments of medical boards, pharmacies, legislatures, and media.  Beginning in California, they are currently expanding protections to Maine, New York, North Carolina, Colorado, and Oregon. 


With captured medical boards de-licensing eminent physicians who are pushing back against the criminal medical cartel, the PPRM knows that board reform or system replacement must take priority.  Boards must disclose conflicts of interest and members must bear personal responsibility for violations of any doctor’s due process.  The Hippocratic Oath leaves no room for savage mandates or Orwellian dictates when it comes to quality medical care.  Want to help grow free market healthcare in your state?  Tune in and learn about the PMA solution.

Keywords
orwellianhippocratic oathpmaprivate membership associations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CAR-T Cancer Treatment Draws Patients to China as Costs Rise in U.S.

CAR-T Cancer Treatment Draws Patients to China as Costs Rise in U.S.

Morgan S. Verity
Studies Cite Multiple Health Benefits Linked to Lettuce Consumption

Studies Cite Multiple Health Benefits Linked to Lettuce Consumption

Coco Somers
How a common pesticide sows the seeds of Parkinson&#8217;s disease

How a common pesticide sows the seeds of Parkinson’s disease

Ava Grace
Intermittent Fasting as a Strategy for Diabetes Management: A Review of Recent Research

Intermittent Fasting as a Strategy for Diabetes Management: A Review of Recent Research

Petra Stone
NYC Releases 170,000 Pages of Documents on 9/11 Air Toxicity Ahead of 25th Anniversary

NYC Releases 170,000 Pages of Documents on 9/11 Air Toxicity Ahead of 25th Anniversary

Iva Greene
Study Finds Exercise and Naps Both Aid Memory After Sleep Loss

Study Finds Exercise and Naps Both Aid Memory After Sleep Loss

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy