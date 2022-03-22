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Disney - Hollywood (aka 'Pervywood') And Child Sex Traffickers
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143 views • March 22, 2022
An exposé on how deep child sex trafficking has been in Hollywood (probably better referred to as 'Pervywood') and particularly the Walt Disney Studios.
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Video sourced from Mary at 'We The People' News
(Situation Update - Mar. 19 2022)
Featuring Pt. 7 - 'Pervywood', a video by Nick Alvear.
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Opening & closing theme from:
Free Music Archives (FMA)
https://freemusicarchive.org/home
M33 Project - 'Reptilian World'
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' and this channel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video sourced from Mary at 'We The People' News
(Situation Update - Mar. 19 2022)
Featuring Pt. 7 - 'Pervywood', a video by Nick Alvear.
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Opening & closing theme from:
Free Music Archives (FMA)
https://freemusicarchive.org/home
M33 Project - 'Reptilian World'
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' and this channel.
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