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** THE BIDEN SECRET EMPIRE ** Bartiromo-Schweizer/Levin-Grenell
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118 views • December 21, 2020
** How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.2018.torrent
- Schweizer, Peter, Secret Empires
-- Peter Schweizer has been fighting corruption—and winning—for years. In Throw Them All Out, he exposed insider trading by members of Congress, leading to the passage of the STOCK Act. In Extortion, he uncovered how politicians use mafia-like tactics to enrich themselves. And in Clinton Cash, he revealed the Clintons’ massive money machine and sparked an FBI investigation.
Now he explains how a new corruption has taken hold, involving larger sums of money than ever before. Stuffing tens of thousands of dollars into a freezer has morphed into multibillion-dollar equity deals done in the dark corners of the world.
An American bank opening in China would be prohibited by US law from hiring a slew of family members of top Chinese politicians. However, a Chinese bank opening in America can hire anyone it wants. It can even invite the friends and families of American politicians to invest in can’t-lose deals.
President Donald Trump’s children have made front pages across the world for their dicey transactions. However, the media has barely looked into questionable deals made by those close to Barack Obama, Joe Biden, John Kerry, Mitch McConnell, and lesser-known politicians who have been in the game longer.
In many parts of the world, the children of powerful political figures go into business and profit handsomely, not necessarily because they are good at it, but because people want to curry favor with their influential parents. This is a relatively new phenomenon in the United States. But for relatives of some prominent political families, we may already be talking about hundreds of millions of dollars.
Deeply researched and packed with shocking revelations, Secret Empires identifies public servants who cannot be trusted and provides a path toward a more accountable government.
-Comment: Disturbing content
The chapter on the Ukraine and the Biden's is highly interesting
as it explains how the Ukraine Revolution came about.
See ‘Bribery, Back Room Dealing, And Bullying’ In Ukraine: The Origins of Burisma
by By James Stafford , Posted on Tue, 13 October 2015 22:36 |
https://web.archive.org/web/20151016034043/http://oilprice.com:80/Energy...
The troublesome part of this book comes from its use of recent content,
starting right after Trump had announced to run for President, and
the notice that NONE, bar none, of the Main Stream Publications in the
USA are capable of publishing unbiased content detailing Trump and
Family related matters. The US Media has become a integral part in the
use of corruption, extortion and bribery for exactly the purpose of
hiding crimes and illicit enrichment.
- Schweizer, Peter, Secret Empires
-- Peter Schweizer has been fighting corruption—and winning—for years. In Throw Them All Out, he exposed insider trading by members of Congress, leading to the passage of the STOCK Act. In Extortion, he uncovered how politicians use mafia-like tactics to enrich themselves. And in Clinton Cash, he revealed the Clintons’ massive money machine and sparked an FBI investigation.
Now he explains how a new corruption has taken hold, involving larger sums of money than ever before. Stuffing tens of thousands of dollars into a freezer has morphed into multibillion-dollar equity deals done in the dark corners of the world.
An American bank opening in China would be prohibited by US law from hiring a slew of family members of top Chinese politicians. However, a Chinese bank opening in America can hire anyone it wants. It can even invite the friends and families of American politicians to invest in can’t-lose deals.
President Donald Trump’s children have made front pages across the world for their dicey transactions. However, the media has barely looked into questionable deals made by those close to Barack Obama, Joe Biden, John Kerry, Mitch McConnell, and lesser-known politicians who have been in the game longer.
In many parts of the world, the children of powerful political figures go into business and profit handsomely, not necessarily because they are good at it, but because people want to curry favor with their influential parents. This is a relatively new phenomenon in the United States. But for relatives of some prominent political families, we may already be talking about hundreds of millions of dollars.
Deeply researched and packed with shocking revelations, Secret Empires identifies public servants who cannot be trusted and provides a path toward a more accountable government.
-Comment: Disturbing content
The chapter on the Ukraine and the Biden's is highly interesting
as it explains how the Ukraine Revolution came about.
See ‘Bribery, Back Room Dealing, And Bullying’ In Ukraine: The Origins of Burisma
by By James Stafford , Posted on Tue, 13 October 2015 22:36 |
https://web.archive.org/web/20151016034043/http://oilprice.com:80/Energy...
The troublesome part of this book comes from its use of recent content,
starting right after Trump had announced to run for President, and
the notice that NONE, bar none, of the Main Stream Publications in the
USA are capable of publishing unbiased content detailing Trump and
Family related matters. The US Media has become a integral part in the
use of corruption, extortion and bribery for exactly the purpose of
hiding crimes and illicit enrichment.
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