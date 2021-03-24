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Three things that weigh heavily on my heart
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31 views • March 24, 2021
RUSSIAN TANK DIVISIONS ON THE MOVE – CITY STREETS – TOWARD POLAND / LITHUANIA BORDERS
https://seemorerocks.is/russian-tank-divisions-on-the-move-city-streets-toward-poland-lithuania-borders/
The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary ( Geoengineering Watch )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf78rEAJvhY
THIS COULD WIPE OUT THE HUMAN RACE,
https://seemorerocks.is/more-from-dr-vernon-coleman-and-geert-vanden-bossche-2/
Geert Vanden Bossche : Why mass vaccinaton amidst a pandemic creates an irrepressible monster
https://seemorerocks.is/geert-vanden-bossche-why-mass-vaccinaton-amidst-a-pandemic-creates-an-irrepressible-monster/
My new blog
https://seemorerocks.is/
https://seemorerocks.is/russian-tank-divisions-on-the-move-city-streets-toward-poland-lithuania-borders/
The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary ( Geoengineering Watch )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf78rEAJvhY
THIS COULD WIPE OUT THE HUMAN RACE,
https://seemorerocks.is/more-from-dr-vernon-coleman-and-geert-vanden-bossche-2/
Geert Vanden Bossche : Why mass vaccinaton amidst a pandemic creates an irrepressible monster
https://seemorerocks.is/geert-vanden-bossche-why-mass-vaccinaton-amidst-a-pandemic-creates-an-irrepressible-monster/
My new blog
https://seemorerocks.is/
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