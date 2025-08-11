BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WILHEMINA'S SHITE BUTTER MADE FROM HUMAN WASTE 💩🧈 APPROVED BY THE FDA WITHOUT SAFETY DATA❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
684 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • 21 hours ago

Go to https://TryFum.com/PEOPLESVOICE or scan the QR code and use code PEOPLESVOICE to get your free FÜM Topper when you order your Journey Pack today!


- Protect your privacy from prying eyes with a VPN designed to keep your data secure - even from Mossad: http://vp.net/TPV


In a move straight out of a dystopian nightmare, the FDA has just greenlit a lab-grown, fake “butter” cooked up by a Bill Gates–funded startup in California. No labels. No warnings. Already slipping into the food supply via restaurants and bakeries across America.


The kicker? It was approved using only the Gates Foundation’s own safety claims—no independent tests, no animal trials, no public review.


And when you find out what it’s actually made from… let’s just say, this isn’t the first time Gates has been caught trying to quietly feed it to the masses.


video source: https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE?e9s=src_v1_cbl


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/aKJg3Bfd8T3y/


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a2sjme [thanks to https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1954802988893212820 🖲]


Will you be buttering up with Bills new concoction? 🧈🥞🥐😋


In a move straight out of a dystopian nightmare, the FDA has just greenlit a lab-grown, fake “butter” cooked up by a Bill Gates–funded startup in California. No labels. No warnings. Already slipping into the food supply via restaurants and bakeries across America.


The kicker? It was approved using only the Gates Foundation’s own safety claims—no independent tests, no animal trials, no public review.


https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/bill-gates-fake-butter-made-from-human-waste-approved-by-fda-without-safety-data/

Keywords
fdaepic failthe peoples voicebill wilhemina gateshuman waste butter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy