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Benjamin Fulford on Pandemic, Wall Street Fraud, Rents Mortgages Could End, Free Energy Soon
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114 views • July 07, 2020
Chris UK
From: Robert David STEELE Vivas #UNRIG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmQR-...
Benjamin Fulford, speaking from Toyko, discusses his perception of where we are on the pandemic, its utility in shutting down Wall Street fraud, the possibility that rents and mortgages could be jubileed out of existence. He speaks of nothing less than a total transformation of global finance in which Wall Street executives committing crimes are eliminated, and the stock market returns to its traditional role of raising capital for innovation.
Strongly recommended: https://benjaminfulford.net/
From: Robert David STEELE Vivas #UNRIG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmQR-...
Benjamin Fulford, speaking from Toyko, discusses his perception of where we are on the pandemic, its utility in shutting down Wall Street fraud, the possibility that rents and mortgages could be jubileed out of existence. He speaks of nothing less than a total transformation of global finance in which Wall Street executives committing crimes are eliminated, and the stock market returns to its traditional role of raising capital for innovation.
Strongly recommended: https://benjaminfulford.net/
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