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[Nov 30, 2020] Flying Rock or Flat Earth: The Truth About the Shape of the World w/David Weiss | Jay Campbell PC [Jay Campbell]
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52 views • March 04, 2021
Most of us have spent our lives believing the earth is heliocentric, simply because that’s what we’ve always been taught. However, as more of us begin to question everything we’ve been told, it might be time to revisit that theory.
Despite so many beings awakening to truth in other parts of their lives, many are still hesitant to take Flat Earth theory more seriously. At the core of this reluctance is the question: why does it matter?
Who stands to gain from the myth of a heliocentric system, and how would our lives be impacted if we found out we were being lied to all along?
In this episode, host of the Flat Earth Podcast, David Weiss shares his thoughts on why the heliocentric model affects us more than we realize.
Three Takeaways
- Why we were conditioned to believe the heliocentric model in the first place
The idea that we inhabit a giant rock flying through a Creator-less vacuum suggests our lives are meaningless. This stops us from seeing our lives for what they truly are, which is a divine experience.
- What makes so many people resistant to accepting Flat Earth theory
Having our foundations ripped out from under us is never easy, because it means admitting our beliefs were wrong. However, if we can accept that we’ve been fed misinformation, we’ll come out empowered on the other side.
- How the heliocentric model affects our actions and accomplishments
Buying into the idea that we’re floating in space unprotected keeps us in fear, which ultimately holds us back from living our best lives. When we acknowledge that we’re at the center of creation, we feel empowered to take bigger action and make our dreams a reality.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Despite so many beings awakening to truth in other parts of their lives, many are still hesitant to take Flat Earth theory more seriously. At the core of this reluctance is the question: why does it matter?
Who stands to gain from the myth of a heliocentric system, and how would our lives be impacted if we found out we were being lied to all along?
In this episode, host of the Flat Earth Podcast, David Weiss shares his thoughts on why the heliocentric model affects us more than we realize.
Three Takeaways
- Why we were conditioned to believe the heliocentric model in the first place
The idea that we inhabit a giant rock flying through a Creator-less vacuum suggests our lives are meaningless. This stops us from seeing our lives for what they truly are, which is a divine experience.
- What makes so many people resistant to accepting Flat Earth theory
Having our foundations ripped out from under us is never easy, because it means admitting our beliefs were wrong. However, if we can accept that we’ve been fed misinformation, we’ll come out empowered on the other side.
- How the heliocentric model affects our actions and accomplishments
Buying into the idea that we’re floating in space unprotected keeps us in fear, which ultimately holds us back from living our best lives. When we acknowledge that we’re at the center of creation, we feel empowered to take bigger action and make our dreams a reality.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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