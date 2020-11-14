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THURSDAY NOVEMBER 12, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2361366941
Another so called system ‘glitch’, this time in a county in Wisconsin. Evidence was provided to us that showed that the vote totals for Rock County appeared to be switched between President Trump and Joe Biden. 9,516 votes were eliminated from President Trump and moved to Joe Biden. This 19,032 vote difference when corrected would eliminate Biden’s lead in Wisconsin. EP 2191-9AM BOOM: President Trump Tweets that Dominion Attempted to Alter Our Election and Got Caught https://bit.ly/3nkUffc
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