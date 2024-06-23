NO MORE "COPITULATION TO ABOMINATION"..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yeah. I said it. All these zero testosterone men going along w this bullshit being pushed down everyone's throat... Really? Well, NONE FOR ME, THANKS. AND YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELVES .. but shame doesn't exist for those with no testicular fortitude or actual pride. Man up fool. We don't have to go along with this shit. Do what ya want behind closed doors. I don't care. But when ya try to shove it down my throat, I get to respond. And F-You if you don't like it... Whattabunchabitches... Hit meeeeeee. [email protected]