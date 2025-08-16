As Above, So Below - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is no trap so deadly as the trap you set for yourself, by consuming food toxins and ingesting adulterated medical products. Look deep into yourself, your soul, and introspect this. As the heavens above are spiritually immaculate, so should you body and mind be so clean, so pure, and appreciated. Cleanse yourself of the inner "demons" and confront your deepest fears, for they are mostly created by... you.