More good news? Citizen reporters go & do what the media won't!

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Dana Ashlie
If your video clip was featured and I didn't already note it, it's bc I couldn't find the original poster. Please email me your channel name/link and I will update a pinned comment so people can find you. Write [email protected] Subject: Update Video Creator Link
Since my Five Gee video with one million views was taken down, it looks like that marked my channel for more strict demonetization, it used to stay green for at least a little while but now it's immediate.
Subscribe at my backup channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHk...
All my library of vids are now backed up on Brighteon.com.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/dan...
Here is my 5G/CVirus video removed by YouTube
https://www.brighteon.com/42d3cd7d-ac...
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As for those who feel led to support this YouTube video work via your donations, here are links:
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Patreon :)
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=425499...
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
New! Proton mail: [email protected]