BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SN1422: Collapse Culture, Diseased Daze & Encouraging Extinction ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
71 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
7 views • 10 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5438mt-sn1422-collapse-culture-diseased-daze-and-encouraging-extinction-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/06/28/sn1422-collapse-culture-diseased-daze-encouraging-extinction/]


As the majority of America and the world watch this debacle of a debate, we’ve been focusing on a much wilder spectacle than we could ever comprehend. Every week we’re seeing more and more evidence of an obvious subversion of humanity by a nefarious cadre of crazy characters. We’re at the point now where we cover war at the start of the show because everything else stems from there.


We’re already seeing the spiritual war manifest itself here in our reality, and that’s no more evidence than what we see taking place in Ukraine. Whether you’re for Ukraine, Russia, NATO or America, you should be against murder and senseless killing. They say the first casualty of war is the truth, and we’ve seen truth sacrificed on the altar of virtue signaling social justice.


All of this is unfolding as the controlling oligarchs have decided to let Julian Assange out, and as stated in this week’s transmission, the world he’s returning to is not the world he left. The world we find ourselves living in is becoming more and more unfamiliar as the Extinctionists and Luciferian Engineers grab the levers of society. Only our eternal vigilance against such evils will reveal the path, because submission is death.


Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/8anahQ3J


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy