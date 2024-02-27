The Lost World of the Great Flood: Antediluvian Earth | Eredin





In the Christian Bible, Hebrew Torah and Islamic Quran, the antediluvian period begins with the Fall of the first man and woman, according to Genesis and ends with the destruction of all life on the earth except those saved with Noah in the ark (Noah and his wife, his three sons and their wives).





According to Bishop Ussher's 17th-century chronology, the antediluvian period lasted for 1656 years, from Creation (some say the fall of man) at 4004 BC to the Flood at 2348 BC.





SOURCE:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=vH-liqRmSJw&si=NDYXtd7kwLKCjtTZ