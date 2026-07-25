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TRUST YOU IN YAHUAH FOREVER: FOR IN YAH YAHUAH IS EVERLASTING STRENGTH, Isaiah 26:1-13, 20260722
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


Isaiah 26:1-13:


In that day shall this song be sung in the land of Yahudah (Israel); We have a strong city; deliverance will ELOHIYM appoint for walls and bulwarks.


2 Open you the gates, that the righteous nation which guards the Truth may enter in.


3 You will guard him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on you: because he trusts in you.


4 Trust you in the YAHUAH forever: for in YAH YAHUAH is everlasting strength:


5 For He brings down them that dwell on high; the lofty city, He lays it low; He lays it low, even to the ground; He brings it even to the dust.


6 The foot shall tread it down, even the feet of the poor, and the steps of the needy.


7 The way of the just is uprightness: you, Most Upright, do weigh the path of the just.


8 Yea, in the way of your judgments, O YAHUAH, have we waited for You; the desire of our soul is to Your name, and to the mention of You.


9 With my soul have I desired You in the night; yea, with my ruach (spirit) within me will I seek You early: for when Your judgments are in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn righteousness.


10 Let favor be shown to the wicked, yet will he not learn righteousness: in the land of uprightness will he deal unjustly, and will not behold the majesty of YAHUAH.


11 YAHUAH, when Your hand is lifted up, they will not see: but they shall see, and be ashamed for their envy at the people; yea, the fire of Your enemies shall devour them.


12 YAHUAH, You will ordain peace for us: for You also have wrought all our works in us.


13 O YAHUAH ELOHAYNU, other adoniym (lords) beside You have had dominion over us: but by You only will we make mention of Your name. Amen!


* * * *


Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHUAH with us:


 


www.FCGCHURCHES.org


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home


https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4


Email: [email protected]

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mindtruthyahuahdaylandnationpeacedeliverancestrongcitysonggatesstrengthrighteouswallsyahgroundstayguardsperfectyahudahentereverlastingappointelohiym
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