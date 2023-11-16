Leaked Docs Reveal Hamas-Israel 'False Flag' Was Planned in Detail By Global Elite

The Israel-Hamas war is an “inside job” by the globalist elite who working to ensure the Israeli “false flag” will light the fuse to ignite a “holy war” that will spiral out of control and lay the groundwork for the elite to usher in a “one world government” and “one world religion.”

Rothschild admitted his family created Israel as part of the great master plan for World War 3 – and now their agenda is playing out before our very eyes.

But there is just one problem for the globalist elite and their plans to enslave the human race. Their plans rely on the people of the world remaining ignorant – and we are not going to let that happen.

- Visit http://PrepareWithTpv.com so that you’re ready to survive the imminent false flag food shortages

- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv

Mirrored - The People's Voice

