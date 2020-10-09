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Vertical Gardening: Grow More Food in Less Space
Nature's Always Right
Nature's Always Right
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617 views • October 09, 2020
Today we will be building and planting the best vertical gardening product on the market, the 100% USA made, GreenStalk Vertical Garden. After the build I will give you tons of planting and watering tips for transplants, seeds, as well as strategies for thinking about vertical gardening when it comes to light, spacing, and how plant growth will affect other plants growing nearby.

Get $10 OFF Your Own GreenStalk Vertical Garden - http://lddy.no/ofvq
Use code 'nature77'

Helpful Gardening Videos for Planting Techniques:
Start a Garden - https://youtu.be/NY3jf0chngU
How to Plant Your Garden - https://youtu.be/N107yfRIpnU
Interplanting - https://youtu.be/WNJvYoiOWEA
Grow More Food in Less Space- https://youtu.be/qvNHjnDjtCg

MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: https://aff.dripdepot.com/aff/idevaffiliate.php?id=251
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11415-181670-153185
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Earthway Direct Seeder: https://amzn.to/2KhFC8w
$10 off GreenStalk Vertical Garden use 'nature77' - http://lddy.no/ofvq
$20 off Coolbot - Build Your Own Walk-in Fridge: https://bit.ly/3bFj7d1

NAR Merch - https://naturesalwaysright.com/shop/

FOLLOW ME HERE:
Website: https://naturesalwaysright.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesalwaysright/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturesalwaysright/
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SUPPORT FUTURE VIDEOS VIA PAYPAL OR PATREON: THANK YOU!
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/naturesalwaysright

PATREON - GET ADVICE AND REWARDS
Help me start a small scale farming revolution!
https://www.patreon.com/naturesalwaysright
*********************************************************************
RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye

-These are for farming/growing techniques and business/sales/marketing/operations strategies:
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
Ben Hartman's "The Lean Farm" - http://amzn.to/2HhetlZ

*********************************************************************
🌟MUSIC BY: LagoonHouseRecords.com
[email protected]
Instagram: @ChaseFayce
*********************************************************************
-Some links above provide commissions.
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