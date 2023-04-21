[Apr 10, 2014] Quest 4 Truth Episode 19 (4.5K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

In this episode of Quest 4 Truth, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba actually get all the way through an entire chapter of the book of Revelation, giving their comments on chapter 5. What scroll was sealed that the Lamb was the only One worthy of opening? Who is the "restrainer"? What does it mean to be a "wise virgin"? Why were the Israelites told to keep the Passover Lamb for 4 days before killing it? How are we to understand Yeshua as both the Lamb and Lion? How will we ever reach the Jew with the Gospel? How does YHWH win the "Cosmic Chessmatch"? They deal with these questions and more... and... Doug actually admits that Rob was right and Q4T almost comes to an explosive end. LOL!
