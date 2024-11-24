THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MANKIND Part 2: The Call of Man

How many people die without Christ every day? If God is concerned about humanity, why do so many people end up in hell? The answers to these questions are found in the past. Adam and Eve were created to settle a dispute after Lucifer was sentenced to the Lake of Fire and he accused God of being unrighteous.

Humanity was thrust into an ongoing conflict and God began to call various men in His plan to redeem mankind. Angels are allowed to assist but the redemption plan must be carried out by humans. Noah was told to build a ship which saved his family from destruction. Terah was told to go to the land of Canaan but was derailed and never made it. God called Abraham and this call would later pass to Isaac, Jacob and Joseph.

Noah, Terah, and Abraham were all commissioned by God to work for Him and it was because of their work and what they accomplished thousands of years ago that we can be saved and receive eternal life today. What are you doing for future generations? Remember, it’s not so important how you begin your life after salvation, but how you finish it!

