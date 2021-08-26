TruNews - 8/25/21*

Aug 25, 2021"BAIT AND SWITCH: AVAILABLE PFIZER SHOTS ARE NOT FDA APPROVED"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, we continue our investigation into the shocking news that the FDA ‘vaccine’ approval does nothing to impede the continued use of emergency use authorization jabs, as the military, corporations, and school districts make their mandates on false assumptions.Tom Pappert, Editor in Chief of National File talks to Edward Szall about how the FBI is using Satanism to create a network of informants. In the final segment, how are Christians to live in a dystopian world of forced shots and mask mandates?Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/25/21)🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror