It's the Economy Stupid - Donald Trump is Stupid

Chump says it's all about the economy stupid... Yeah Stupid, remember how you ruined the economy with your stupid shut downs? Remember how you ruined people's personal economies with your stupid lockdowns? Remember how you bailed out all the corporations with your stupid CARES Act that wasted trillions of dollars? Donald Chump made the stupidest economic decisions because Donald Chump is Stupid!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfre...
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #economy #stupid #lockdown #shutdown #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.