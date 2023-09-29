Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's the Economy Stupid - Donald Trump is Stupid
channel image
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
44 views
Published a day ago

Chump says it's all about the economy stupid... Yeah Stupid, remember how you ruined the economy with your stupid shut downs? Remember how you ruined people's personal economies with your stupid lockdowns? Remember how you bailed out all the corporations with your stupid CARES Act that wasted trillions of dollars? Donald Chump made the stupidest economic decisions because Donald Chump is Stupid! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfre... #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #economy #stupid #lockdown #shutdown #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

Keywords
trumpstupidloser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket