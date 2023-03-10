Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Investors & Congressional Republicans Push Back On ESG | The New American TV
183 views
channel image
The New American
Published a day ago |

As the consequences of woke ESG standards begin affecting every aspect of daily life, investment companies are starting to lose money and Republicans are pushing back. We look at the dark truth behind environmental, social, governance standards and how legislators are pushing back.


The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv and at TheNewAmerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Keywords
the new americanesggary benoitpaul dragutruth behind the news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket