© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
L'info en QuestionS - #26 LIVE du 3 décembre 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • December 04, 2020
Publication de cette vidéo : jeudi 3 décembre 2020
⚡️Les chaînes de l'équipe⚡️
👉Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur :
https://www.youtube.com/c/jjcrevecoeur777
https://www.facebook.com/jeanjacques.crevecoeur.1
Inscription à la chaîne privée gratuite : https://formations.emergences.net/iln0002-chaineprivee
Connexion à la chaîne privée : https://formations.emergences.net/login
👉Ema Krusi : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp2rcO8R6UkBSLs6NjCp-Cw
👉Salim Laïbi : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAWbpsb5YQKxE8F62TEVCww
👉Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
👉Sophie Meulemans : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW0CYuhmuLtcMS8FrtUZPDg
Quelques références en rapport avec les sujets présentés :
Listes des films suggérés (films d'anticipation ou dystopiques) :
— Bienvenue à Gattaca
— Inception
— Minority Report
— Hungers games
— Metropolis
Livres de Klaus Schwab dans lesquels il présente sa vision du futur :
—
Expérience de Stanley Milgram : https://www.brighteon.com/be19da18-e030-4d11-b593-cf536b9e5512
Clip "On va y arriver !" : https://www.brighteon.com/b40099bb-06ae-415b-b203-ddb133125ec7
⚡️Les chaînes de l'équipe⚡️
👉Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur :
https://www.youtube.com/c/jjcrevecoeur777
https://www.facebook.com/jeanjacques.crevecoeur.1
Inscription à la chaîne privée gratuite : https://formations.emergences.net/iln0002-chaineprivee
Connexion à la chaîne privée : https://formations.emergences.net/login
👉Ema Krusi : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp2rcO8R6UkBSLs6NjCp-Cw
👉Salim Laïbi : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAWbpsb5YQKxE8F62TEVCww
👉Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
👉Sophie Meulemans : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW0CYuhmuLtcMS8FrtUZPDg
Quelques références en rapport avec les sujets présentés :
Listes des films suggérés (films d'anticipation ou dystopiques) :
— Bienvenue à Gattaca
— Inception
— Minority Report
— Hungers games
— Metropolis
Livres de Klaus Schwab dans lesquels il présente sa vision du futur :
—
Expérience de Stanley Milgram : https://www.brighteon.com/be19da18-e030-4d11-b593-cf536b9e5512
Clip "On va y arriver !" : https://www.brighteon.com/b40099bb-06ae-415b-b203-ddb133125ec7
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.