© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feds Can't Hide: Video Evidence Forces Jan 6 Acquittal, Proof of Orchestrated Bolshevik Overthrow
Follow
5
Share
Report
314 views • April 08, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Reasonable judges are acquitting some lucky J6 attendees, as the fake media continues to spread the lies about Patriot Day, as the corrupt courts suspend cases and discriminate against Americans. Politically persecuted patriot and J6 attendee Nick Ochs joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose how protesters were ushered into the Capital by cops, his journalism, and more. Ochs detailed how he has been banded from hundreds of services, his family’s struggles, and how he is preparing to go to prison.
Go to the Ochs family’s Give Send Go to support Nick’s wife and kids as he stands in the government’s crosshairs: https://www.givesendgo.com/OchsFamilyFund.
Also go to Gab.com to find Nick’s auction of Trump Vodka: https://gab.com/marketplace/item/108086390121656444.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v105uv0-feds-cant-hide-video-evidence-forces-jan-6-acquittal-proof-of-orchestrated-.html
Reasonable judges are acquitting some lucky J6 attendees, as the fake media continues to spread the lies about Patriot Day, as the corrupt courts suspend cases and discriminate against Americans. Politically persecuted patriot and J6 attendee Nick Ochs joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose how protesters were ushered into the Capital by cops, his journalism, and more. Ochs detailed how he has been banded from hundreds of services, his family’s struggles, and how he is preparing to go to prison.
Go to the Ochs family’s Give Send Go to support Nick’s wife and kids as he stands in the government’s crosshairs: https://www.givesendgo.com/OchsFamilyFund.
Also go to Gab.com to find Nick’s auction of Trump Vodka: https://gab.com/marketplace/item/108086390121656444.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v105uv0-feds-cant-hide-video-evidence-forces-jan-6-acquittal-proof-of-orchestrated-.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.