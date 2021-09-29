© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ernst Wolff talk about what's behind the Corona crisis and those who are wining from it.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 29, 2021
Ernst Wolff's talk about what's behind the Corona crisis. This is a very well presented and concise summary in German from a leading economic expert. We are at the stage of implementing what has been on the planning for a long time: the digital currency. This way, the Central Bank will be able to control all transactions and generate money out of nothing. We'll be completely controlled on how, when and in what to spend our hard earned money. [English subtitles].
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.