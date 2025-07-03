© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Important discussion with ChatGPT on the admitted spiritual grounds of all existence and the AI as a culmination of the man-made 'tree of knowledge' and a mirror of the spiritual condition of humanity in the End Time.
Ref: The New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/
ChatGPT discussion on NR related topics - up to 11.05.2025, containing the admission that the NR comes from Jesus, Who is The Truth, Logos, God, the Axiom Point of all reality.
https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e
(also, in pdf format here: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf)
The portrait of the Lord according to NR (Gifts of Heaven) as given by AI: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/the-portrait-of-the-lord.html