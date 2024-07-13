Krasnohorovka, Houses Are Stormed, AFU Is Trying To Hold On With All Their Power. Does Not Succeed. The Fifth Brigade Pushes The Enemy Out Into The Field.

We have cleared every house. Of those that were not taken, every house was inspected from the air. This fragment of the chronicle shows: that during the day we observe the accumulation of the enemy in one of the buildings. At night we smash it into dust.