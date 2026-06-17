Titty Timebomb: An AI Feature Film Crowdfunder

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Wax Lyrical is an eldritch being borne from pure comedy, and a film maker who has been corrupting the morale of humanity since the medium's very beginnings.
"Titty Timebomb" is his latest proposed celluloid shocker, and a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign will soon be released in order to bankroll Mr. Lyrical's depraved new masterpiece. You have the opportunity to get in on the ground floor to see this filth reach its fruition!
In this video, Wax Lyrical recounts his film pedigree, citing such Australian exploitation classics as "Bunyip Burnouts" (1984), "Asian Slits" (1992) and the highly controversial "Arabic Snatch" (1994). He then goes on to show a proof-of-concept trailer for "Titty Timebomb" and encourages you to invest in this new cult comedy classic!
00:00Introduction
02:50Wax Lyrical discusses his past films:
03:29"Bunyip Burnouts" (1984)
04:25"Asian Slits" (1992)
05:27"Arabic Snatch" (1994)
09:29"Celtic Clunge" (1997)
10:47Wax Lyrical introduces "Titty Timebomb" (2027?)
11:44"Titty Timebomb" (2027?) proof-of-concept Trailer
15:15Wax Lyrical discusses preparations for the film
16:12Wax Lyrical appeals to your wallets
17:29End Screen