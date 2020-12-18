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The Naked Street (1955) Farley Granger, Anne Bancroft,Anthony Quinn
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9 views • December 18, 2020
Roselle Regalzyk (Anne Bancroft) is the naughty but nice little sister of mobster Phil "Regal" (Anthony Quinn). The unwed Roselle has managed to get herself pregnant by Nick Branda (Farley Granger), another convict who is soon on his way to the electric chair. Phil no sooner has Nick sprung so that he can marry Roselle, then Roselle miscarries, making the shotgun wedding unnecessary
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