Die Hard Arcade (1996, Arcade)

Die Hard Arcade is a beat'em up developed and published by Sega. It was also released for the Saturn. The game was first released without the Die Hard license in Japan as Dynamite Deka ("Dynamite Cop", ダイナマイト刑事). The sequel to the game did not have the Die Hard tie-in at all and was called "Dynamite Cop!" internationally.
Terrorists have brought a giant skyscraper of a company under their control and took 30 people hostage, including the company president's daughter. A police helicopter manages to drop the cops John McLane (Bruno "Mister Dynamite" Delinger in the Japanese version) and Kris Thompsen (Cindy Holiday in the Japanese version) on top of the building. Now McLane and Thompsen to fight the terrorists and recuse the hostages.