🇬🇧 MP Andrew Bridgen: Science Works By Challenge, And What We Do Know Is That The Science Behind These 'Vaccines' Has Not Been Allowed To Be Challenged



"The evidence is huge, and it's growing daily, that there are considerable adverse events associated with those who've taken the vaccine. Some of them have sadly resulted in death."



"These treatments are not normal vaccines in the traditional sense. They're actually gene therapies as admitted by Pfizer and Moderna in filings to US lawsuits. They're novel treatments. We know they haven't gone through the normal testing you'd expect for medical treatment. They were rushed out in twelve months and no one can tell you what is going to happen after two, five, or ten years."



"The yellow card system which is monitored by the MHRA, and they themselves admit that's probably only representing possibly 10% of all the adverse events, and even that's running at nearly half a million reports since the vaccines were rolled out."



"I'm calling for the government to suspend the rollout of the vaccines. I'm calling for a detailed analysis of the adverse events."



"Modeling is the lowest form of evidence for scientific research, and a lot of that is more science fiction than science fact."



"At least one in 800 people who take that vaccine will have a severe adverse event. And we only know it's one in 800 in eight weeks because Pfizer only followed those patients for eight weeks after they took the vaccine. So any side effects that come out later than eight weeks wouldn't have been picked up in that study."

