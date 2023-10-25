Create New Account
Jack Posobiec and Dr. James Lindsay: Why to NEVER Comply With a Struggle Session
Prevent Global Genocide
(Oct 24, 2023) While on ‘Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec’ Dr. James Lindsay explained why one should never comply during a Mao style ‘struggle session’ and confess to imaginary crimes.


Dr. James Lindsay: "There is no coming back from a struggle session. Once you comply, once you confess to imaginary crimes, you lose standing in every regard."


Article: https://humanevents.com/2023/10/25/exclusive-jack-posobiec-and-dr-james-lindsay-on-why-to-never-comply-with-a-struggle-session


Human Events with Jack Posobiec Episode 588: His Name is Owen Shroyer: https://rumble.com/v3rf6fy-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep.-589.html

