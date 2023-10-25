Jack Posobiec and Dr. James Lindsay: Why to NEVER Comply With a Struggle Session

(Oct 24, 2023) While on ‘Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec’ Dr. James Lindsay explained why one should never comply during a Mao style ‘struggle session’ and confess to imaginary crimes.





Dr. James Lindsay: "There is no coming back from a struggle session. Once you comply, once you confess to imaginary crimes, you lose standing in every regard."





