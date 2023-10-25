Jack Posobiec and Dr. James Lindsay: Why to NEVER Comply With a Struggle Session

(Oct 24, 2023) While on ‘Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec’ Dr. James Lindsay explained why one should never comply during a Mao style ‘struggle session’ and confess to imaginary crimes.
Dr. James Lindsay: "There is no coming back from a struggle session. Once you comply, once you confess to imaginary crimes, you lose standing in every regard."
Article: https://humanevents.com/2023/10/25/exclusive-jack-posobiec-and-dr-james-lindsay-on-why-to-never-comply-with-a-struggle-session
Human Events with Jack Posobiec Episode 588: His Name is Owen Shroyer: https://rumble.com/v3rf6fy-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep.-589.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.