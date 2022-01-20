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Doctor Talks 20: Updates From The "Front Lines" of the War on The World
What's Up Canada?
What's Up Canada?
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41 views • January 20, 2022
#DoctorTalks Episode 20
Welcome back to the our first update of the 2022 year from the front lines of Truth Medicine with Dr Trozzi.
If you don't know him yet then get a mitt and get in the game! In the ever consuming "war" on health or life by the uncompromising and inhumane Globally funded Vaccine Sales Force, Dr Trozzi has been among the most active members of the medical community leading the fight back to healthful living again.

This will be kicking the new year off with a bang!
We are more censored now than in the history of our nation, helps us out in any way you can, you are helping an untold number of people find a safe community and environment to thrive again.

To connect with Dr Trozzi, click the link below:
https://drtrozzi.org/

To support our work and keep our fight moving forward you can e-transfer tp [email protected] or [email protected]

What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
[email protected]
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/what...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanad...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/

Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://www.facebook.com/EthicsOverFear/
https://twitter.com/EthicsOverFear/
[email protected]
[email protected]
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canadacovid crimescanpolinews canada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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