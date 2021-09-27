© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(2) More evidence created food shortage ?? No its all bull shit - Aug12,2021 Tik Tok channel @cowboypuller
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
370 views • September 27, 2021
Aug12, 2021 Tik Tok channel @cowboypuller
https://www.tiktok.com/@cowboypuller/video/6995569102987201797?is_from_webapp=v1
No this is all just a really "bad joke" when people worldwide are suffering already these videos below show who started the "joke" and how the "joke" about getting federal subsidy money to destroy crops was started:
(1)
https://www.tiktok.com/@growincorn2020/video/7000091081157250309?is_from_webapp=v1
(2)
https://www.tiktok.com/@codygayer/video/6990845919201627397?is_from_webapp=v1
(3)
https://www.tiktok.com/@codygayer/video/6987465362220600581?is_from_webapp=v1
shoot this is a messed up world we live in to make such jokes when so many people world wide are already suffering many things
https://www.tiktok.com/@cowboypuller/video/6995569102987201797?is_from_webapp=v1
No this is all just a really "bad joke" when people worldwide are suffering already these videos below show who started the "joke" and how the "joke" about getting federal subsidy money to destroy crops was started:
(1)
https://www.tiktok.com/@growincorn2020/video/7000091081157250309?is_from_webapp=v1
(2)
https://www.tiktok.com/@codygayer/video/6990845919201627397?is_from_webapp=v1
(3)
https://www.tiktok.com/@codygayer/video/6987465362220600581?is_from_webapp=v1
shoot this is a messed up world we live in to make such jokes when so many people world wide are already suffering many things
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.