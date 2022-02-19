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Facebook/Meta's Head Of Community Development Has Been Exposed On Video Meeting A 13-Year-Old Boy In His Hotel Room
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297 views • February 19, 2022
MIRRORED from - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6c5xde6EpA
Breaking News! Facebook/Meta's Head of Community Development has been exposed on video meeting a 13-year-old boy in his hotel room
Jeren Miles, manager of community development at Meta, was filmed by a group of anti-pedophile activists discussing alleged sexually explicit texts with a person who said they were a 13-year-old boy. Miles planned to meet the boy at a hotel, according to the video.
The same people censoring you for "misinformation" are child predators.
Breaking News! Facebook/Meta's Head of Community Development has been exposed on video meeting a 13-year-old boy in his hotel room
Jeren Miles, manager of community development at Meta, was filmed by a group of anti-pedophile activists discussing alleged sexually explicit texts with a person who said they were a 13-year-old boy. Miles planned to meet the boy at a hotel, according to the video.
The same people censoring you for "misinformation" are child predators.
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