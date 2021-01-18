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Dr. Tom Cowan: The science of mRNA vacations
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418 views • January 18, 2021
Dr. Tom Cowan: The science of mRNA vacations
Source Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0f4xKbKVNXw
EXTREMELY GOOD explanation of RNA, DNA and mRNA and how the functions of those elements of cellular biology will be impacted by the synthetic mRNA vaccines being rolled out. Dr. Tom Cowan, a “visionary” medical thinker, takes on the subject of the new mRNA “vaccines.” He spells it ‘vacations’ in order to avoid YouTube censorship. He also refers to a vaccine as a ‘vacation’ in the video for the same reason.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Source Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0f4xKbKVNXw
EXTREMELY GOOD explanation of RNA, DNA and mRNA and how the functions of those elements of cellular biology will be impacted by the synthetic mRNA vaccines being rolled out. Dr. Tom Cowan, a “visionary” medical thinker, takes on the subject of the new mRNA “vaccines.” He spells it ‘vacations’ in order to avoid YouTube censorship. He also refers to a vaccine as a ‘vacation’ in the video for the same reason.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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