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Exchange between Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci
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60 views • June 03, 2021
Sen. Rand Paul: "Dr. Fauci, do you still support...NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?"
Dr. Anthony Fauci: "Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect..."
Heres the truth NIH funded gain of research
https://www.brighteon.com/91d9a4e6-5702-442b-b2af-d99682214b8c
Dr. Anthony Fauci: "Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect..."
Heres the truth NIH funded gain of research
https://www.brighteon.com/91d9a4e6-5702-442b-b2af-d99682214b8c
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