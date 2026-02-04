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4/2/26 TRUMP: AG BONDI FIRED! PATEL NEXT? IRAN/Hegseth: Army COS Fired! Free Tina Peters!! # Upper Room!!
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4/2/26 President Trump fired AG Bondi today as Grand Jury cases in FL ramp up and Swalwell leaked intel on impending FBI release of "Fang-Fang" CCP affair. Hegseth fires Chief of Staff of the Army, General Randy George, citing the need to have leaders in the Army who are aligned with Trump's policies for the Department of War. Tina Peters receives a new Hearing on her sentencing & FBI Dir. Kash Patel faces scrutiny and possible firing. It's Holy Thursday, America! In the Upper Room, Jesus prepares to Sacrifice Himself to Redeem our sins and free Humanity from condemnation by Satan's hand! WE ARE WINNING and WE ARE FREE!


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Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

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Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

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Replacing Kirk with Kent: Hijacking the Narrative & Audience/Influence:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/replacing-charlie-it-is-what-the?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=192960270&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


Sec. War, Pete Hegseth Fires Army Chief of Staff, General Randy George:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/hegseth-fires-biden-era-army-chief-staff/


AG Bondi Firing: Final straw- tipping of friend, Eric Swalwell, running for Gov. of CA to stay out of prison, of imminent release of FBI "Fang-Fang" Files:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/report-pam-bondi-begged-trump-not-fire-her/


WINNING! Excellent analysis by G. Webb on Trump's Iran War Win!

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/winning?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1658626&post_id=192817570&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=false&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=emailPlease Support Forbidden News!


Trump's excellently executed American economic Recovery thru energy dominance revolution!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvs_VsRbwsU

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Thune/Johnson Announce Reconciliation Funding Plan for DHS, including ICE/CBP:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/just-john-thune-mike-johnson-announce-plan-fund/


Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

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The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

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WE ARE FREE !!

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