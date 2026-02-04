4/2/26 TRUMP: AG BONDI FIRED! PATEL NEXT? IRAN/Hegseth: Army COS Fired! Free Tina Peters!! # Upper Room!!

4/2/26 President Trump fired AG Bondi today as Grand Jury cases in FL ramp up and Swalwell leaked intel on impending FBI release of "Fang-Fang" CCP affair. Hegseth fires Chief of Staff of the Army, General Randy George, citing the need to have leaders in the Army who are aligned with Trump's policies for the Department of War. Tina Peters receives a new Hearing on her sentencing & FBI Dir. Kash Patel faces scrutiny and possible firing. It's Holy Thursday, America! In the Upper Room, Jesus prepares to Sacrifice Himself to Redeem our sins and free Humanity from condemnation by Satan's hand! WE ARE WINNING and WE ARE FREE!





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