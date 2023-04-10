Create New Account
Debunking Deep State Lies on Guns
Some of the most violent and murderous nations in the world have total bans on civilian gun ownership while the most peaceful nation with the lowest murder rate has mandatory gun ownership for all men between the ages of 18 and 34, debunking Deep State propaganda about guns and the Second Amendment, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Alex actually goes through his own experience living in different nations around the world to explain the truth about gun ownership. In Mexico and Brazil, where Alex grew up, guns are strictly controlled and difficult if not impossible to obtain for civilians, and yet murder rates are drastically higher than the United States. After Latin America, Alex moved to Switzerland, where weapons are ubiquitous in homes and fully automatic machine guns are mandatory for virtually all men, who mostly keep them even after their militia service. And yet, Switzerland has the lowest murder rate of any major country in the world. In short, establishment politicians and the Deep State's propagandists posing as journalists are lying to you. What is their real agenda?


